Beth Chapman was found dead at age 51 today following a battle with cancer that recently led to her being placed in a medically-induced coma.
Here are seven things to remember Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife by:
- Chapman and her husband found their claim to fame with the A&E reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which lasted eight seasons from 2005 to 2012.
- The series consisted of Duane Chapman (“Dog”) and his bounty hunting and bail bonds business–Beth Chapman was his business partner.
- The couple, their children and other friends and family members worked together to track down criminals in Hawaii and Colorado.
- Chapman and her husband were also in the CMT spinoff Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which was around from 2013 to 2015.
- Following her cancer diagnosis, the Beth and her husband were also in the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which aired in November 2017.
- All in all, Beth worked as a bail bondswoman for close to 30 years and she was the youngest person to ever receive a bail license in her home state of Colorado–step-daughter Lyssa Chapman went on to beat this record later on.
- Chapman was the mother of four children, two of which were from previous relationships. Nevertheless, she was an active mother who helped to raise Duane Chapman’s children from his former marriages, meaning that she cared for 12 children in total.