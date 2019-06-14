Burger King is getting into the throwback spirit in a week, when it debuts the Upside Down Whopper in honor of the return of one of the hottest shows on television.

If you’ve been on Netflix anytime within the last few years, you know that Stranger Things is tearing it up as one of the best throwback series on at the moment, bringing fans back to the 1980s in a sci-fi, supernatural adventure. The burger chain is capitalizing on this return with a new iteration of its Whopper that is upside down as part of the company’s promotion of the show.

Season 3 of Stranger Things will be available on Netflix starting next month (on July 14), which has prompted Burger King to ink a partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix to provide Upside Down Whoppers, which are exactly what they sound like. This means that the bottom bun and the top bun are swapped, yet the rest of the sandwich is still exactly the same.

And while the sandwich will taste just like an actual Whopper, the chain is hoping to reel in more fans with the burger packaging, which is a throwback to a bygone era as it is 1980’s themed. Burger King added that the company is also including limited-edition ketchup packets into the bags, as if you needed another reason to get this item.