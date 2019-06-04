Cracker Barrel Earnings: CBRL Stock Cruises Higher on Q3 Topper

Cracker Barrel earnings for the company’s fiscal third quarter of the year have CBRL stock on its way up Tuesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ: CBRL ) starts off its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of $2.09. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $2.03 from its fiscal third quarter of 2018. It was also a boon to CBRL stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.07 for the period.

The Cracker Barrel earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $50.41 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $48.74 million reported during the same time last year.

Operating income reported in the Cracker Barrel earnings release for its fiscal third quarter of the year comes in at $65.09 million. That’s up from the restaurant company’s operating income of $63.31 million reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year.

Cracker Barrel earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $739.60 million. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $721.41 million reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also good news for CBRL stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $734.99 million for the quarter.

Cracker Barrel also includes its outlook for fiscal 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share of $8.87 on revenue around $3.05 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $9.07 and $3.05 billion for the fiscal year.

CBRL stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.