CBRL beat EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Cracker Barrel earnings for the company’s fiscal third quarter of the year have CBRL stock on its way up Tuesday.

Cracker Barrel Earnings: CBRL Stock Cruises Higher on Q3 Topper
Source: Shutterstock

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) starts off its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of $2.09. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $2.03 from its fiscal third quarter of 2018. It was also a boon to CBRL stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.07 for the period.

The Cracker Barrel earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $50.41 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $48.74 million reported during the same time last year.

Operating income reported in the Cracker Barrel earnings release for its fiscal third quarter of the year comes in at $65.09 million. That’s up from the restaurant company’s operating income of $63.31 million reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year.

Cracker Barrel earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $739.60 million. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $721.41 million reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also good news for CBRL stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $734.99 million for the quarter.

Cracker Barrel also includes its outlook for fiscal 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share of $8.87 on revenue around $3.05 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $9.07 and $3.05 billion for the fiscal year.

CBRL stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

