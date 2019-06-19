Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2019 is on the horizon as the company is hoping that lovers of cold treats will show up to its locations in order to bring in the summer with style.

The frozen goodies chain said that Free Cone Day 2019 will take place on Friday, June 21, which marks the beginning of summer as it is the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year for those in the northern hemisphere. Meanwhile, those in the southern hemisphere will have the least amount of daylight on that day.

Dairy Queen said that it will be giving out free small regular or dipped cones this Friday with any purchase in order to honor the aforementioned solstice. You have options as well as the company is letting guests make the choice between chocolate dip or its orange Dreamsicle dip.

There is a slight catch (other than having to purchase something else) as you will have to download the DQ mobile app to take advantage of this offer. Once you download the app, you will have access to your free cone coupon via said app this Friday.

Dairy Queen adds that the offer will only be available at certain participating locations, so call ahead of time to make sure that your local DQ is offering the deal.

Happy first day of summer–we hope it’s a good one!