FDA Lists 16 Dog Foods Linked to Canine Heart Disease

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has released a list of dog foods linked to canine heart disease.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are the dog food brands linked to canine heart disease in the recent FDA report.

Acana — There were 67 reports of this brand of dog food having a connection to canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

— There were 67 reports of this brand of dog food having a connection to canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Zignature — 64 reports include this dog food in DCM reports.

— 64 reports include this dog food in DCM reports. Taste of the Wild — There were a total of 53 reports where dogs ate this food.

— There were a total of 53 reports where dogs ate this food. 4Health — The DCM report saw this dog food reported in 32 cases.

— The DCM report saw this dog food reported in 32 cases. Earthborn Holistic — There were also 32 reports of this food being used by dogs that suffered from DCM.

— There were also 32 reports of this food being used by dogs that suffered from DCM. Blue Buffalo — This time there were 31 reports of this food for the FDA update.

— This time there were 31 reports of this food for the FDA update. Nature’s Domain — 29 reports include this dog food linked to canine heart disease.

— 29 reports include this dog food linked to canine heart disease. Fromm — There were 24 reports of this food in connection to DCM.

— There were 24 reports of this food in connection to DCM. Merrick — 16 reports for this dog food showed up in the FDA report.

— 16 reports for this dog food showed up in the FDA report. California Natural — There were 15 reports of this dog food in the FDA report.

— There were 15 reports of this dog food in the FDA report. Natural Balance — 15 cases were reported to the FDA in connection to DCM.

— 15 cases were reported to the FDA in connection to DCM. Orijen — The report saw a total of 12 cases where this was the food of dogs that suffered from DCM.

— The report saw a total of 12 cases where this was the food of dogs that suffered from DCM. Nature’s Variety — Only 11 cases of this dog food was included in the FDA report.

— Only 11 cases of this dog food was included in the FDA report. NutriSource — There were 10 reports in connection to DCM for this report.

— There were 10 reports in connection to DCM for this report. Nutro — 10 was also the number of reports for the FDA report.

— 10 was also the number of reports for the FDA report. Rachael Ray Nutrish — The FDA’s final dog food linked to heart disease also saw 10 cases reported.

You can follow this link to learn more about the FDA’s dog foods linked to canine heart disease report.

