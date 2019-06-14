Today is Free Tropical Smoothie Day 2019 with Tropical Smoothie Cafe as the restaurant is honoring the flip flops that we should all be wearing during the summer.

Friday, June 14 marks National Flip Flop Day, which means it’s time to get out of the house with some flip flops on and traverse the world–or maybe just your neighborhood and the beach. In honor of this glorious day of sticking your toes out, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a promotion that applies to customers who celebrate the day in style.

Customers who show up at one of the company’s locations today can get a free 16 oz Sunshine Smoothie as long as they are wearing flip flops. Put on those sandals today from 2pm to 7pm to get the aforementioned 16oz Sunshine Smoothie on this glorious National Flip Flop Day.

As you can imagine, this is a blended and cold beverage–what you don’t know is what’s in it; the Sunshine Smoothie has mango, banana, orange, as well as pineapple and orange juices (plus ice). You can only get these drinks at Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations that are participating in the promotion.

You can find the closest location to you that’s participating on the promotion via the company’s website. Customers also have the option of buying a paper flip flop for $1 with sales going to Camp Sunshine, which is a retreat in Casco, Maine, designed to offer respite, recreation and help ill children and their families.