The KAWS x Uniqlo collection is a collaborative dream that became a nightmare for a mall in China as the release of the apparel items created a frenzy in the Asian country.

The collaborative capsule was released this weekend in China due to the growing popularity of the artist, which prompted shoppers to camp outside a department store and sprint inside the only Uniqlo retail space. The store gates had barely began opening and some people had already started crawling underneath to get the special, unique merchandise as soon as they could.

Things got dicey as some of the consumers stood on shelves and displays to undress mannequins for the sole purpose of purchasing the tees that were quickly being picked up by the masses. Meanwhile, others were grabbing entire racks of tees with and hangers, leaving others without merchandise.

The collaboration is expected to see a wider global release, which means that the resell value of these products will not go up considerably. Some of the tees from the KAWS x Uniqlo collection are selling for only $20 USD–they originally retailed at the mall for about $15 USD.

Some of the scenes on the video that showed people pushing each other to get ahold of some of the apparel items from the collection were reminiscent of Black Friday in the U.S. There was little regard for personal safety and there wasn’t much the store could do to protect people.