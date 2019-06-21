Korn Ferry Earnings: KFY Stock Gets Clobbered by Q4 Miss

Korn Ferry earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has KFY stock falling on Friday.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY ) starts off its most recent earnings report with revenue of $490.80 million. This is better than the company’s revenue of $475.40 million reported in the same period of the year prior. However, it was a blow to KFY stock by missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $499.45 million for the quarter.

The Korn Ferry earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also includes earnings per share of 88 cents. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of 80 cents from the same time last year. It also matches analysts’ earnings per share estimate for the period, but couldn’t stop the fall of KFY stock today.

Net income reported in the Korn Ferry earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 comes in at $50.30 million. That’s an increase over the company’s net income of $41.20 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Korn Ferry earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also have operating income coming in at $62.30 million. This is a drop from the company’s operating income of $64.20 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

The Korn Ferry outlook for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 also isn’t doing KFY stock any favors today. It is expecting earnings per share between 73 cents and 81 cents with revenue ranging from $466 million to $486 million. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of 80 cents and $492.78 million for the quarter.

KFY stock was down 17% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.