The Minnesota State Fair 2019 is only two months away and there are plenty of new foods that will be at the event making headlines.
Here are six of the most exciting ones:
- Blueberry Key Lime Pie: This item is a blueberry key lime pie filling with fresh blueberries in a graham cracker crust that is topped with whipped cream.
- Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle: A five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine, as well as blueberry compote, more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote. It is topped with mint-infused fresh whipped cream and Gris and blueberry coulis.
- Breakfast Potato Skin: Deep-fried potato skin that is stuffed with scrambled eggs and peppers, topped with blackened beef chislic and drizzled with bearnaise sauce.
- Carnitas Taco Cone: This item has carnitas with a sesame-garlic ginger sauce, cabbage, lime and queso fresco, plus it’s topped with green onion and sour cream. It is served in a deep-fried, cone-shaped tortilla.
- Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites: Here we have bite-sized funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of various cheeses, including Parmesan, Romando and mozzarella. It is deep-fried and finished with a sprinkle of sharp cheddar and chives, plus it’s served with homemade Sriracha aioli dipping sauce. It can also be bought with ranch or garlic butter dipping sauce.
- Deep-Fried Dilly Dog: A simple item with pickle stuffed with bratwurst that is dipped in batter and deep-fried.