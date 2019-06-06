Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day 2019, which means that you can show up to a variety of popular donut shops and get free donuts.

The day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of June, honoring the day in which the pastry was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, who were women who served these treats to soldiers during World War I. Here are the deals you should know about on National Donut Day 2019: