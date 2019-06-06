Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day 2019, which means that you can show up to a variety of popular donut shops and get free donuts.
The day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of June, honoring the day in which the pastry was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, who were women who served these treats to soldiers during World War I. Here are the deals you should know about on National Donut Day 2019:
- Bashas’ Supermarkets: Buy 12 donuts and get six more free tomorrow.
- Cumberland Farms: From 5 to 10 a.m. Friday, get a free donut when you buy any dispensed beverage. Deal applies to new concept or remodeled locations only.
- Dunkin’: Throughout the course of Friday, get a free classic donut when you buy any beverage.
- Hardee’s: You can get free Froot Loops Mini Donuts tomorrow through Sunday with any purchase and a printable coupon.
- Krispy Kreme: No purchase necessary here–show up and get a free donut Friday as the company will give away 1 million free donuts.
- Salvation Army: Staff and volunteers are doing National Donut Day 2019 by delivering donuts and hosting events across the U.S.
- Stop & Shop: For only $3, get a dozen pre-packaged glazed donuts at all locations.
- Walmart: The retailer is offering one free glazed donut on Friday at all locations in the bakery section. There is a limit of one per person.