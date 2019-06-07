AT&T (NYSE: T ) is reportedly on the verge of rolling out a new streaming service that will be more expensive than HBO Now and Netflix, but may be better value than either, depending on how you look at it.

Source: Shutterstock

While HBO Go will set you back $14.99 a month, the new AT&T service from the company-owned WarnerMedia will be rolled out in beta later this year. It will reportedly improve plenty of content, including HBO, Cinemax, as well as a number of Warner Bros. movies and TV.

The company says that the package will set you back roughly somewhere between $16 and $17 a month. The service will be fully up and running next March, and it will eventually also introduce its own original programming, although it is unclear how large those ambitions are.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia is also reportedly considering a more affordable version of the service sometime in 2020 that includes ads. WarnerMedia CEO Jeff Stankey had previously unveiled that the streaming video service would come in three different pricing tiers, although the latest report suggests that we’ll have two tiers only, or maybe just one.

For comparison, getting a new Netflix subscription right now will cost you $12.99 per month, while Hulu will set you back around $11.99 a month. AT&T has yet to comment further on the matter.

T stock is up about 0.7% on Friday following the news.