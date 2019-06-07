Walmart Grocery Delivery … to Your Fridge? New InHome Service Coming Fall 2019

Walmart grocery delivery is going to the next level with employees stocking fridges for customers.

The new grocery plans from Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) will have the company sending employees into customers’ homes to deliver their goods. This will be possible thanks to the use of smart technology that will grant the employee access to the home.

What this means is that customers will be able to make Walmart grocery delivery requests even when they aren’t home. The employees will also have to take special care during the deliveries as they will be wearing cameras.

The idea here is that the new Walmart grocery delivery program will allow the company to make it easier for customers to order goods. The retailer is betting on customers caring about convenience, which will push them to shop with it.

The Walmart grocery delivery service is officially called InHome Delivery and it will launch this fall. The launch will initially be limited to customers living in Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida.

Walmart doesn’t plan to stop with just InHome deliveries. The company is also looking at InHome returns. This option will allow customers to leave items on their counters and have employees comes pick them up for return. This service will also be coming out later this year.

WMT stock was up slightly as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.