U.S. News & World Report: 10 Best Hospitals in the U.S. 2019

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the 10 best hospitals in the U.S. for 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s a list of the top 10 best hospitals in the U.S. for the current year, according to the publication.

Mayo Clinic — This hospital located in Rochester, Minn. takes the top spot on the list. Massachusetts General Hospital — Residents of Boston can breath a sigh of relief by having this hospital in their city. Johns Hopkins Hospital — Finishing up the top three is this hospital in Baltimore, Md. Cleveland Clinic — This hospital in Ohio starts out the rest of the top 10 best hospital in the U.S. list outside of the top three. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell — Now we hit the middle of the list with this New York hospital. UCLA Medical Center — Anyone in Los Angeles can rest easy knowing they have one of the best hospitals in the country nearby. UCSF Medical Center — The same is also true for residents of San Francisco thanks to this hospital’s ranking. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — This is another bright spot on the list for anyone that is living in Los Angeles. NYU Langone Hospitals — Another New York hospital makes it onto the list as we approach the final spot. Northwestern Memorial Hospital — The final spot on the list of top 10 best hospitals in the U.S. belongs to this hospital in Chicago.

You can head over to U.S. News & World Report to see the other best hospitals in the U.S.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.