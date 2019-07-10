Welcome

U.S. News & World Report: 10 Best Hospitals in the U.S. 2019

Mayo Clinic takes the top spot

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 30, 2019, 1:29 pm EDT

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the 10 best hospitals in the U.S. for 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s a list of the top 10 best hospitals in the U.S. for the current year, according to the publication.

  1. Mayo Clinic — This hospital located in Rochester, Minn. takes the top spot on the list.
  2. Massachusetts General Hospital — Residents of Boston can breath a sigh of relief by having this hospital in their city.
  3. Johns Hopkins Hospital — Finishing up the top three is this hospital in Baltimore, Md.
  4. Cleveland Clinic — This hospital in Ohio starts out the rest of the top 10 best hospital in the U.S. list outside of the top three.
  5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell — Now we hit the middle of the list with this New York hospital.
  6. UCLA Medical Center — Anyone in Los Angeles can rest easy knowing they have one of the best hospitals in the country nearby.
  7. UCSF Medical Center — The same is also true for residents of San Francisco thanks to this hospital’s ranking.
  8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — This is another bright spot on the list for anyone that is living in Los Angeles.
  9. NYU Langone Hospitals — Another New York hospital makes it onto the list as we approach the final spot.
  10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital — The final spot on the list of top 10 best hospitals in the U.S. belongs to this hospital in Chicago.

You can head over to U.S. News & World Report to see the other best hospitals in the U.S.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

