Get ready for some sugary and frozen drinks in a couple of days as 7/11 Free Slurpee Day 2019 is happening in only a couple of days.

Source: Shutterstock

The company announced on Monday that its Free Slurpee Day is coming back this Thursday, which is 7/11. The convenience store chain said that the deal starts in two days in participating stores at 11 a.m. and it will continue until supplies last or 7 p.m. local time.

If you’re wondering what exactly you can get on 7/11 Free Slurpee Day, the answer is one free small Slurpee. Additionally, 7-Eleven said that those who download the company’s 7NOW app and become 7Rewards members can continue the party going through Friday, July 12.

You can do so by scanning your app, card or entering your phone number with their free small Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day to get another Slurpee drink at any size, free of charge. That second option will be redeemable in the next 30 days, per the convenience store chain.

This coupon can only be used starting on July 12th, which can also be delivered to your door on July 12th through the app. 7-Eleven adds that also on July 11, there will be plenty of items available for only $1 at participating locations, including Big Bite Hot Dogs, Hot Pizza Slices, Limited-Time Cherry Slurpee Cookie, as well as Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders.