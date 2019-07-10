Wednesday Apple Rumors: AirPods 3 May Launch This Year

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new AirPods. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPods 3: It looks like Apple may be planning to launch new AirPods later this year, reports MacRumors. According to recent rumors, the tech company is planning to have the AirPods 3 ready for the 2019 holiday shopping season. The rumor says that these new earbuds will feature water and dust resistance. The current versions of the AirPods don’t offer this, which makes them less than ideal for use while working out. Other rumors claim this update isn’t coming out until next year.

New iPads: Apple is apparently preparing to put out several new iPad tablets this year, 9to5Mac notes. Regulatory filings overseas have the company planning to release five new tablets. All of the devices in the filing are listed as running on iPadOS 13. The model numbers of these devices are A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198, and A2230. A rumor earlier this week mentioned a new iPad entering production this month.

China Apps: Apple wants to help app developers in China, reports AppleInsider. The company is launching a new program to better help developers in the country. This program will be based in Shanghai and goes by the name “Design and Development Accelerator.” The program started on Tuesday and offers workshops for developers to enhance their skills.

