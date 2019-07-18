Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone Loyalty Down in 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of decreasing iPhone loyalty. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone Loyalty: A new report claims that iPhone loyalty is down in 2019, AppleInsider notes. The report includes data from 38,000 people that have traded in an iPhone since October 2018. It finds that only 73% of those people went with a newer version of the iPhone when trading in. This is a drop from the 88% retention rate in 2018. It’s worth noting that this data doesn’t take into account for iPhone owners that are part of AAPL’s upgrade program.

iOS 13 Beta: There’s a new version of the iOS 13 public beta available for download, reports BGR. This lets public beta testers try out the newest version of the mobile operating system before it hits a final release. Among the new features in iOS 13 is a dark mode, which is something Apple fans have been waiting for. To go along with the third iOS 13 public beta is the release of a new iPadOS 13 public beta.

Carpool Karaoke: Apple is bringing Carpool Karaoke back for another season, MacRumors notes. The popular show is going to be getting a third seasons thanks to AAPL. This show has various celebrities coming together to sing karaoke while traveling in a car. There will be one episode in the new season that will feature the cast of Stranger Things. The announcement was made on James Corden’s YouTube channel.

