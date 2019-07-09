Tuesday Apple Rumors: New iPad Entering Production This Month

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

New iPad: A new rumor claims that Apple is starting up production for another iPad, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is starting production for a 10.2-inch iPad that will be coming out later this year. The rumor also notes that this new iPad will be replacing the 2018 line. What isn’t known is if there were will be any major design changes this year.

3D Touch: Yet another rumor claims that Apple is killing off 3D Touch, MacRumors notes. This rumor says that the tech company won’t be including the feature in any of its 2019 iPhone models. While the feature won’t exist on new iPhone devices, there still appears to be support for it in the iOS 13 beta for older ones.

New Betas: There are a handful of new betas that are out today, reports AppleInsider. This includes new betas for iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 and macOS 10.14.6. All of these new betas are currently only available to developers. However, those with public beta equivalents will likely see those versions drop in the next few days. These betas mostly appear to be tackling bugs and glitches and don’t seem to be offering new features to users. That makes sense with larger betas, such as iOS 13, already taking place.

