In the latest EV news, a Jaguar electric sedan is on the horizon as the company is looking to rebrand itself with more electric vehicle offerings that are also practical and appealing to consumers.

Source: Jaguar

The second all-electric car from Jaguar Land Rover will be a new iteration of its XJ sedan, according to a statement from the company on Friday. The goal is to expand the company’s electric fleet as part of a broader redesign that includes a £1 billion ($1.25 billion) investment that will revamp its manufacturing plant in the UK’s Castle Bromwich.

The new electric XJ will be developed by the same team that was behind the I-Pace, which was Jaguar’s first electric vehicle, released back in 2018. While the I-Pace is currently built by a contract manufacturer in Austria, the company said it will make a “new range” of electrified vehicles at its revamped UK plant.

The business added that all models from 2020 onward will include electric or hybrid options, although we have yet to get more details on which specific models we can expect to see moving forward. We also have no data surrounding the timeline for the electric XJ, but Jaguar did confirm that it will continue making diesel vehicles.

The British carmaker — owned by India’s Toto Motors — said the investment is a way to “safeguard thousands of jobs” in the UK.