Free MAC Lipstick Day 2019: How to Get Yours

Free MAC Lipstick Day 2019 is happening for a number of days this year, but there is also a caveat if you’d like to get your free tube.

The business has been running its National Lipstick Day promotion for a few years now, garnering shoppers who made an appearance at a MAC Cosmetics store a free stick. This time around, the promotion will require fans show up ready to shop as a $35 purchase is necessary to get a free tube at company stores.

The MAC Lipstick Day 2019 promotion will last longer than usual as it will be available for more than only July 29. Instead, you can get your free tube any day from Saturday, July 27 through Monday, July 29; the latter of which is the official date of the beauty holiday.

While you’ll have to shell out some dough this year, it’s still a solid deal considering the brand’s lipsticks usually retail for $18.50. Plus, MAC Lipstick Day 2019 will exist at more than just the company’s physical stores as the freebie can also be redeemed at makeup counters and via the brand’s online store.

“We want to ensure that more fans can celebrate with us,” MAC said in a statement to USA TODAY. “In years past, the giveaway went by very quickly due to the overwhelming demand.”

Most of the company’s makeup counters and its website will offer one free color in the CB96, which is a frosted lipstick it calls a “bright pinky-orange with pearl.”