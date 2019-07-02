Green Giant Recall 2019: The Vegetables May Be Contaminated

A Green Giant recall 2019 list includes a large selection of vegetables.

The Green Giant recall 2019 is actually part of a larger Growers Express recall. The reason behind this recall is that the vegetables may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. However, no reported illnesses are connected to the recall. The products in the recall come from the Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine.

Here are the products to look out for in the Green Giant recall 2019 list.

Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles

Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend

Butternut Diced

Butternut Cubed

Ramen Bowl

Butternut Peeled

Zucchini Noodles

The products in the Green Giant recall 2019 were sold at a variety of different retailers. Many of the products in the recall feature a “Best If Used By” date ranging from June 26, 2019 through June 29, 2019. The products also range in size from just 7.40 ounces of vegetables to as much as 10 pounds of vegetables.

This recall specifically affects products from the Green Giants Fresh line. This means that none of the company’s frozen or canned products are included in the recall. Customers are advised to throw affected product away. Anyone with questions about a refund can contact the number that is listed on the package.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Green Giant recall 2019, including what other brands are part of the Growers Express recall.

