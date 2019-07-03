International Speedway Earnings: ISCA Stock Dips on Q2 Miss

International Speedway earnings for the company’s second quarter of 2019 has ISCA stock down on Wednesday.

International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA ) starts off its earnings report for the second quarter of the year with earnings per share of 37 cents. This matches the company’s earnings per share from the same period of the year prior. However, it was bad news for ISCA stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 39 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the International Speedway earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 is $16.67 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $15.07 million reported in the second quarter of the previous year.

The most recent International Speedway earnings report also includes operating income of $17.26 million. That’s up from the company’s operating income of $15.50 million reported during the same time last year.

International Speedway earnings for the second quarter of the year have revenue coming in at $171.68 million. This is better than its revenue of $168.08 million reported in the second quarter of the previous year. Unfortunately for ISCA stock, analysts were estimating revenue of $178.99 million for the period.

International Speedway also provides its outlook for 2019 in the second-quarter earnings report. It is expecting earnings per share ranging from $1.85 to $2.15 on revenue between $685.0 million and $705.0 million. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $2.00 and $696.73 million for the year.

ISCA stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

