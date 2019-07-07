Marijuana by the Numbers

In today’s Digest, we’re going to feature a recent short-but-powerful piece from Matt McCall which looks at the marijuana industry by numbers alone. You see, despite its growing acceptance around the nation, marijuana is still an emotional, divisive topic. But whether you love it or loathe it, the numbers surrounding marijuana paint an amazing picture of a nation undergoing a massive change. From new jobs to tax revenues, marijuana is making an indelible impression on our country. Just look at the numbers to see for yourself. Enough from me. I’ll let Matt take it from here. Enjoy, and have a great Saturday. Jeff Remsburg

Latest Data on Legal Weed Reveals Billion-Dollar Opportunity

Marijuana is the kind of industry where people either love it … or hate it. So, when I write about it, I tend to hear from readers who either love it … or hate it.

So, today I want to take a look at the numbers . They tell the real story.

When Leafly.com wanted to run a jobs report on the U.S. cannabis industry, it realized that the federal government was not tracking it. So, the website hired Whitney Economics. And from looking at state and industry data, it found that nearly 65,000 cannabis-related jobs were created in 2018. It was a 44% increase, on the heels of +21% in 2017.

All in all, total cannabis jobs came in at 211,000. But when you factor in indirect jobs (like lawyers and accountants), it’s more like 296,000 jobs . For context, that’s more than the employment in broadcasting, railroads, or even medical labs.

ZipRecruiter agrees, telling The New York Times that it estimates the total number of marijuana jobs at 200,000-300,000 — and “this will grow rapidly.”

And if there’s one thing politicians like to brag about, it’s creating jobs.

Well, here’s another figure that should get their attention: $1,017,120,136 .

That’s how much state revenue Colorado has raked in since being the first state to fully legalize marijuana back in 2014.

Interestingly, it took the state three-and-a-half years to reach the $500 million mark in legal marijuana sales. Less than two years later, that figure has doubled … and then some.

That wasn’t the only exciting milestone in Colorado’s monthly data. As of the end of May it had brought in more than $6.5 billion in sales. May and April were the two highest-grossing months in the five-year history of the industry. April – which just so happens to include the infamous 4/20 holiday — brought in the highest total ever of $24.2 million .

Legislators all over the country are eager for their state to be next. In 2018 and 2019 alone, we’ve seen 11 more cannabis legalization measures. Now that politicians see states like Colorado making $1 billion in tax revenue, more will join them.

And each new state to legalize opens up a multi-billion-dollar new market.

Now just imagine when legal weed is opened up to our entire $21 trillion economy. We’re talking exponential growth potential in a single stroke. It’s like when Facebook (FB) opened itself to non-college students, and it went from six million to two billion monthly users.

Or when the company ramped up its advertising business in late 2012, and Facebook stock took off for the stratosphere — and never came back down.

Whether it’s a big tech company or a government … one policy change can have a big impact. And when our whole country of 330 million people opens up … think how the best, established cannabis companies will flourish.

Well, finding the best investments in a huge mega-trend is what I do. I’ve been on this since 2014. Back then, people were more concerned with shale oil, and whether Ebola was going to tank the market. (They still hadn’t decided whether Facebook was a good investment, for that matter.)

But I was willing to go on TV and urge people to consider cannabis stocks. It was well before everyone else jumped on the bandwagon. And that’s how fortunes are made: by investing in huge new trends, early on.

With the Brightfield Group expecting the U.S. cannabis industry to go from $11 billion to $22 billion by 2023, this is the place to look.

