We have compiled the best of this week’s Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumors, which includes a potential new iPad design, an auction for an old Apple manual that’s been gaining traction, as well as the rise of Face ID.

Here’s what you should know:

Foldable iPad: The Economic Daily News and IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin have revealed that Apple may be working on a foldable iPad that will come equipped with 5G capabilities. This information is based on sources that are familiar with the company’s supply chain–we may have this iPad as soon as next year, per the report.

Old Apple Manual: The first computer from the computer was released back in 1976, named the Apple I. About 200 of the computers were then produced by the company’s co-founders, and roughly 175 of them were sold. An Apple I operation manual is now up for auction, which some believe will garner over $10,000 this week as its most recent bid is $9,422. Bidding for the rare item is open until Wednesday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Face ID: Apple Singapore’s YouTube channel released a new ID that shows a man sleeping on a deckchair as his iPhone XR pings with message notifications. The ad then shows the man opening his eyes and looking at the phone, which unlocks the device and shows the notifications. The ad then reveals the tagline “Face ID. Even easier and more secure than Touch ID.”