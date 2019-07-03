The Stromboli volcano eruption that took place earlier this week proved to be a fatal one.
Here are seven things to know about the eruption in the Italian island of Stromboli:
- One hiker was killed following a series of eruptions that emerged from one of the most active volcanoes on Earth this Wednesday, according to a fire official.
- Firefighters were sent to the site to extinguish fires that were started by the eruption, followed by a helicopter that was dispatched to rescue hikers who signaled distress, per the Italian fire and rescue service Vigili del Fuoco.
- Vigili del Fuoco spokesperson Lica Cari said that fire bridgade teams recovered the body of one hiker as they were going about their jobs. Cari added that firefighters then rescued a second hiker.
- The two primary explosive events took place at around 4:46 p.m., local time, on the island, which can be found in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Stromboli is off the north coast of Sicily, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported.
- There were lava spills before the event, happening about two minutes before it.
- “The analysis of the data of the seismic network made it possible to identify, in addition to the major explosions, about 20 minor explosive events,” according to the institute.
- The initial explosion marked the largest such explosion since at least 2007, per volcanologist Boris Benhcke, who is with the institute.