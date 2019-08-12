12-Cent Smashburger? How to Get Yours Today

If a 12-cent Smashburger sounds like a great idea, then you should head down to one of the restaurant chain’s locations today.

Smashburger is celebrating 12 years of business today with a 12-cent Smashburger. However, it isn’t as simple as just walking in with a dime and a couple of pennies. Customers have to actually purchase one Smashburger first to get the second one for 12 cents.

While the stipulations around the deal may disappoint some, it’s still a great deal. It gets customers one of the chain’s double burgers for much cheaper than they normally would. It is worth noting that there are some more stipulations for the deal.

The first stipulation is that the deal is only available at participating locations. That means it might not be a bad idea for customers to call ahead and make sure their local store is taking part in the 12-cent Smashburger celebration.

Another thing that customers will want to note is that this offer does not include any protein substitutes. Only real beef will do. It’s also worth mentioning that this offer can’t be combined with any other deals or discounts. That’s fair enough considering the steep discount customers are already getting on the 12-cent Smashburger.

The final thing to keep in mind about the offer is that it doesn’t work with third-party delivery services. Instead, customers will have to make the trip themselves if they want the 12-cent Smashburger deal.

