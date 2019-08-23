David Koch Dead at 79: 14 Things to Remember About the Billionaire

David Koch dead news is spreading following the passing of the billionaire.

With David Koch dead, InvestorPlace is taking this time to list some things to remember about him.

Koch passed away at the age of 79.

He was previously a leader at Koch Industries , a company left to him and his brother by their father.

, a company left to him and his brother by their father. The billionaire also has two other brothers, Frederick and William.

He left the company last year due to health reasons.

His work at that company resulted in him amassing an incredible amount of wealth.

He tied for the rank of 11th richest person in the world last year with his brother Charles Koch.

Each of them had a net worth of $42.40 billion.

The two brothers weren’t afraid to wield their wealth in favor of their political beliefs.

David Koch did this when he ran as the Vice President of the Libertarian Party in 1980.

The two brothers then went on to form the Americans for Prosperity.

This is an organization that has spent large sums of money to support political candidates and laws the brothers are in favor of.

This mostly includes politics that line up with their conservative beliefs.

However, that doesn’t mean the Koch brothers have always supported those on the right.

This includes not putting their support behind President Donald Trump when he was running for office in 2016.

