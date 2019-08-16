FDA Proposes Graphic Cigarette Warning Labels

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule that requires graphic cigarette warning labels.

Source: defotoberg / Shutterstock.com

The new cigarette warning labels from the FDA include color images that show the gruesome consequences that can come from smoking cigarettes. There are 13 different types of warnings that are part of the new proposal.

Here are the cigarette warning labels that customers may end up seeing.

Warning: Tobacco smoke can harm your children.

Warning: Smoking during pregnancy stunts fetal growth.

Warning: Smoking causes age-related macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness.

Warning: Smoking causes bladder cancer, which can lead to bloody urine.

Warning: Smoking reduces blood flow to the limbs, which can require amputation.

Warning: Smoking causes cataracts, which can lead to blindness.

Warning: Smoking causes COPD, a lung disease that can be fatal.

Warning: Smoking can cause heart disease and strokes by clogging arteries.

Warning: Smoking causes head and neck cancer.

Warning: Smoking causes type 2 diabetes, which raises blood sugar.

Warning Tobacco smoke causes fatal lung disease in nonsmokers.

Warning: Smoking reduces blood flow, which can cause erectile dysfunction.

Each of these different warnings come with their own graphic images that show the possible effects customers may experience from smoking. The hope here is that this will help reduce smoking by showing customers what they may have to deal with due to it.

You can check out the cigarette warning labels from the FDA by following this link.

