G7 Summit 2019: 11 Things to Know About This Year’s Meeting

G7 Summit 2019 is on its way with President Donald Trump preparing to meet with other world leaders.

Source: Andrew Cline / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the G7 Summit 2019 meeting.

A variety of subjects that include climate change, reducing inequality and Brexit will be part of the meeting.

It’s also likely that adding Russia back to the G7 Summit, formerly the G8 Summit, will be a talking point.

Anyone watching the G7 Summit 2019 will likely have to hear disputes over trade and taxes at some point during the meeting.

Another issue that is leaders will likely discuss are the ongoing fires in the Amazon rainforest.

It’s also worth noting that this will be the first time in history that a joint communique won’t be signed.

This is a document that has the countries in the meeting agreeing to take a united stance on tackling the problems of the world.

However, President Trump left the G7 Summit last year without signing the agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron is behind this change and is doing so to avoid a similar outcome to last year.

The G7 Summit 2019 will be taking place in Biarritz, France.

To protect the leaders of the world, extra security is being added to this year’s meeting.

French law enforcement has also banned protests in Biarritz and neighboring cities while the G7 Summit takes place.

You can learn more about the G7 Summit 2019 and what to expect by following these links.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.