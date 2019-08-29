New on Netflix in September 2019: 20 New Netflix Movies & Shows Coming Soon

What’s new on Netflix this September? Get ready as the streaming service is preparing to update its list movies and shows.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscribers have a lot to look forward to this month. The streaming service is going to be adding a load of new movies and shows that are definitely worth a watch. Just like with most updates, the majority of additions come on the first day of September, but there are a few worth looking into later in the month.
Fantasy fans will be able to sit back and enjoy Lord of the Rings on Netflix, but not all of them. Strangely enough, the streaming service is only adding two of the films this month and the other isn’t currently available. That’s a weird choice, but maybe the full trilogy will come in October.
September 1
- 300 R/Action
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers PG/Fantasy
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King PG-13/Fantasy
- The Walking Dead: Season 9 TV-MA/Horror
- Superbad R/Comedy
- American Psycho R/Drama
- For the Birds Documentary
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 TV-PG/Action
- Mystic River R/Crime
- Elena
September 6
- Article 15 NR/Crime
September 10
- Shameless: Season 9 TV-MA/Drama
September 12
- Turbo PG/Animation
September 13
- Head Count Horror
September 14
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle NR/Mystery
September 15
- Steal a Pencil for Me NR/Documentary
- Surviving R. Kelly: Miniseries Documentary
September 18
- Come And Fine Me R/Thriller
September 25
- Glitch TV-MA/Sci-fi
September 30
- Gotham: Season 5 TV-14/Drama
These are just some highlights of the new on Netflix movies and TV shows for September. You can follow this link over to Rotten Tomatoes to see the full list of what’s coming out next month for yourself.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.