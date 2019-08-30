Whirlpool Cooktop Recall 2019: Glass Cooktops Could Turn Themselves On

A Whirlpool Cooktop recall 2019 is in effect due to a problem with how the appliances operate.

The issue affecting the Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR ) products in the recall is that they can turn themselves on. That means they can present a fire or burn risk to the owners. The recall allows the owners to replace these devices to avoid this risk.

The Whirlpool Cooktop recall 2019 affects more than just that brand of products. It also include those that fall under the KitchenAid and JennAir brands. To go along with this, the problem is present in both radiant and downdraft models of the devices.

The following are the beginning numbers for the radiant models that are included in the Whirlpool Cooktop recall 2019 list.

KCES950HSS

KCES956HSS

KCES950HBL

KCES956HBL

KCES956HSS

KCES956HBL

WCE97US0HS

WCE97US0HB

WCE97US6HS

WCE97US6HB

JEC4430HS

JEC4430HB

JEC4536HS

JEC4536HB

JEC4424HB

Now we have the beginning numbers for the downdraft models that are part of the Whirlpool Cooktop recall 2019.

JED4430GB

JED4536GB

JED4430GS

JED4536GS

The Whirlpool Cooktop recall 2019 includes roughly 26,300 units sold in the U.S. It also covers about 2,800 units sold in Canada and another 128 units sold in Mexico. The recall notice mentions that there have been 133 reports from customers about the devices turning on without owner input.

As for the damage done by these devices, there are 14 cases of them burning nearby items. Another four cases include items catching fire and one of these is for property damage. There have also been two minor burn injuries reported.

