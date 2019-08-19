WW Kurbo Backlash: Diet App for Kids Stirs Up Controversy

WW Kurbo backlash is spreading as users online call out Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ: WW )for releasing a diet app for kids.

The idea of a diet app for kids is already behind some of the controversy surrounding the WW Kurbo backlash. It seems just how young of kids it targets is rubbing plenty of people the wrong way.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are contributing to the WW Kurbo backlash.

“Thoughts on Kurbo, Weight Watchers’ new app for kids: 1. Dieting while still growing is dangerous 2. Dieting is single biggest predictor of eating disorders 3. 95% of diets fail. What more needs to be said about this other than it is a terrible idea?”

“I chose to sign up for Weight Watchers and it turned into a fifteen year battle with my body and severely fucked up my relationship with food. But I was an adult. That was my choice. But with Kurbo, WW is targeting kids kids as young as 8.”

“This new app #kurbo by WW is disgusting! And it is out right dangerous! Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses and teaching young people these messages is WRONG!”

“There is a special place in hell for adults who tell #KIDS to go on diets. I am OUTRAGED over @weightwatchers‘s new weight loss app FOR CHILDREN. As a survivor of severe #anorexia – THIS IS GROSSLY NEGLIGENT.”

I was five years old the first time someone made a shaming comment about my body. I spent two decades of my life hating myself, and hundreds of hours in therapy learning not to. Hey @ww_us — kids need #LoveNotDiets. You need to pull Kurbo. This app WILL cause harm.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.