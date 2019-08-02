Xbox Live free Games with Gold for August 2019 have been revealed.

Source: Shutterstock

Anyone that has one of Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox Live Gold subscriptions gets free games to play every month. August is no different with the gaming company adding four new games for players to check out. Two of these games are for Xbox 360 owners and all four of them work on Xbox One due to backwards compatibility.

Here are the Xbox Live free Games with Gold for August.

Gears of War 4 — This cover-based third-person shooter is only available to Xbox One owners and is up from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.

— This cover-based third-person shooter is only available to Xbox One owners and is up from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Forza 6 — This racing game is the next title that only Xbox One owners with Gold will be able to play. It will be available from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15.

— This racing game is the next title that only Xbox One owners with Gold will be able to play. It will be available from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15. Torchlight — This dungeon crawler RPG is the first of the games that is available for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers. It is available from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15.

— This dungeon crawler RPG is the first of the games that is available for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers. It is available from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow — The final of the Xbox Live free Games with Gold for August is also available on Xbox One and Xbox 360. Subscribers will be able to play the action/adventure game starting on Aug. 16 and lasting through Aug. 31.

While July may be over, that doesn’t mean that all of its free Games with Gold are out of rotation. Xbox One owners are still able to download Big Crown: Showdown at the moment. However, the four-player competitive game will rotate out on Aug. 15, in preparation for Froza 6.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.