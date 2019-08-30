Xbox Live Free Games with Gold for September 2019 have been revealed.

Source: Anthony McLaughlin / Shutterstock.com

Each month Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) releases four free games for subscribers to Xbox Live Gold to enjoy. This has it putting out two games that work on the Xbox 360 and all four of them work on the Xbox One.

Let’s take a look at the Xbox Live Free Games with Gold for September 2019.

Hitman: The Complete First Season — As the name implies, this third-person stealth game has players taking on the role of hitman Agent 47 as he tracks and takes down a collection of targets fro assassination. Players will have access to this game on the Xbox One for the full month of September.

— As the name implies, this third-person stealth game has players taking on the role of hitman Agent 47 as he tracks and takes down a collection of targets fro assassination. Players will have access to this game on the Xbox One for the full month of September. We Were Here — This co-op puzzle game challenges players to work together and escape an abandoned castle with their wits and the use of two walkie-talkies. It will be available on Xbox One from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15.

— This co-op puzzle game challenges players to work together and escape an abandoned castle with their wits and the use of two walkie-talkies. It will be available on Xbox One from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15. Earth Defense Force 2025 — This game allows players to team up with others online as they battle giant inspects, aliens and kaiju that attack the Earth. The game will be available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15 for both the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One.

— This game allows players to team up with others online as they battle giant inspects, aliens and kaiju that attack the Earth. The game will be available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15 for both the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One. Tekken Tag Tournament 2 — This fighting game will be taking the place of Earth Defense Force 2025 when it leaves Xbox Live Free Games with Gold for September halfway through he month. That means players will be able to download it on Xbox 360 and Xbox One from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Xbox Live Free Games with Gold for September 2019.