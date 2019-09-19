Airbnb IPO? 13 Things for Investors to Know

An Airbnb IPO is in the works, but possible investors can calm down as it’s still a ways off.
Here’s what to know about the Airbnb IPO news.
- Airbnb announced on Thursday that it is intending to become a publicly-traded company.
- It says that this will happen sometime in 2020.
- However, it did not go into any more details about the plans.
- This includes not saying if it has made a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.
- An Airbnb IPO has been talked about before, but never with any hard details.
- This includes comments earlier this year from cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk.
- Blecharczyk said in March that the company was preparing for an IPO, but that it didn’t know if it would go public this year.
- It’s possible that legal troubles are what is keeping an Airbnb IPO from happening sooner.
- There have been issues with its short-term home and apartment rental service in New York City.
- NYC doesn’t allow for these types of rentals, but that hasn’t stopped people from using the service in the city.
- As a result, Airbnb has been caught up in legal battles about the use of its service in the area.
- Some anonymous investors in Airbnb say it wants to get this sorted out before it moves froward with an IPO.
- When the Airbnb IPO does take place, it may be through a direct listing, which was rumored earlier this year.
You can follow these links for more information about the Airbnb IPO.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.