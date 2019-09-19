Airbnb IPO? 13 Things for Investors to Know

An Airbnb IPO is in the works, but possible investors can calm down as it’s still a ways off.

Here’s what to know about the Airbnb IPO news.

Airbnb announced on Thursday that it is intending to become a publicly-traded company.

It says that this will happen sometime in 2020.

However, it did not go into any more details about the plans.

This includes not saying if it has made a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

An Airbnb IPO has been talked about before, but never with any hard details.

This includes comments earlier this year from cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk.

Blecharczyk said in March that the company was preparing for an IPO, but that it didn’t know if it would go public this year.

It’s possible that legal troubles are what is keeping an Airbnb IPO from happening sooner.

There have been issues with its short-term home and apartment rental service in New York City.

NYC doesn’t allow for these types of rentals, but that hasn’t stopped people from using the service in the city.

As a result, Airbnb has been caught up in legal battles about the use of its service in the area.

Some anonymous investors in Airbnb say it wants to get this sorted out before it moves froward with an IPO.

When the Airbnb IPO does take place, it may be through a direct listing, which was rumored earlier this year.

