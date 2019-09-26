Thursday Apple Rumors: 2020 iPhone May Drop Display Notch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the display notch’s possible death. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Display Notch: A new rumor claims that Apple won’t use a display notch in the 2020 iPhone, reports AppleInsider. This rumor comes from what may be prototype images of the device. These images show a device with a thin bezel around the display, but no notch. Instead, the cameras for Face ID and taking selfies are in the bezel around the top of the smartphone. This change is a welcome one, if it turns out to be accurate.

macOS Mojave 10.14.6: Apple has released the second supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6, MacRumors notes. This update brings with it a fix for security issues that may have affected the computers running the operating systems. Outside of the security fixes, it’s unknown if there were any other changes that come with this new update. There’s also macOS Catalina to look forward to, which is coming out next month.

iOS 12.4.2 Update: Owners of older mobile devices from Apple can download iOS 12.4.2, reports 9to5Mac. This update is for devices that aren’t able to upgrade to iOS 13 or iPadOS 13. The release of iOS 12.4.2 has AAPL cleaning up a security issue found by Google’s Project Zero. No other details of the update are known, but other minor changes may also be present.

