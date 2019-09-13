Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 May Include Bilateral Charging Hardware

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of bilateral charging. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Bilateral Charging: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Max all have the hardware for bilateral charging, reports MacRumors. However, users aren’t going to be able to make use of this hardware. The rumor says that while the tech is there, Apple has turned off the functionality via iOS. It’s possible that it may turn this feature on sometime in the future, but until then it seems like a waste.

iPhone 11 Preorders: Preorders for the iPhone 11 line are now live. Customers are able to preorder any of the new iPhone 11 devices, but may see longer wait times due to the smartphones going out of stock. The iPhone 11 line will be coming to stores next Friday, which is also when anyone lucky enough to get an early preorder will get theirs as well. It’s also possible some preorders might come in early, as that has happened in the past.

Watch Weight: The Apple Watch Series 5 has different weights depending on the case type, 9to5Mac notes. Customers that pick up the stainless steel version will have the heaviest model at 40.6g. The lightest Watch model is the aluminum one with a weight of 30.8g. In between these two are the ceramic and titanium models with weights of 39.7g and 35.1g, respectively

