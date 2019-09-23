Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Making New Mac Pro in Texas

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of where the new Mac Pro will be made. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

New Mac Pro: Apple is planning to make the new Mac Pro in Austin, Texas, reports MacRumors. The company said as much itself in a recent announcement. This will have it putting the new Mac Pro together as the same facility that has been behind its creation since 2013. AAPL notes that it is able to move forward with making the new Mac Pro in the U.S. thanks to import tariff exemptions from the Trump Administration. Many of the parts from the new Mac Pro will also be sourced from U.S. companies.

watchOS 6.1 Beta: There’s a watchOS 6.1 beta out for developers to try, 9to5Mac notes. This marks the first release of a watchOS 6.1 beta to developers. It is available for the Series 3 and Series 4 versions of the smartwatch. It comes out just one week after the public got its hands on watchOS 6. It’s still unknown when this beta will be ready for the public.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Display: Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max has the best display on the market, reports AppleInsider. The news comes from DisplayMate, which spent the weekend putting the display through tests in its labs. This has the smartphone’s display performing better than its predecessor’s. That includes it being 71% brighter at its max when compared to the display in the iPhone XS MAX.

