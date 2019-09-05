Thursday Apple Rumors: Under-Display Touch ID May Come Next Year

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new Touch ID coming next year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Touch ID: A new rumor claims that Apple is bringing back Touch ID, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to reintroduce Touch ID by putting out a version that works underneath the display screen. The rumor says that this will have it working with Face ID. It also notes that the company may not have the tech ready for 2020 and could have to push it back to 2021.

Marunouchi Store: Apple is giving customers a preview of its Marunouchi store coming to Tokyo, AppleInsider notes. This new store from AAPL will be opening its doors to the public on Saturday. This will mark the opening of the company’s fifth physical retail location in Japan. It is also the largest of the physical retail stores that it has in the country. It will have 130 workers on board to help customers as well.

New Betas: There are new betas for public testers of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1, reports MacRumors. These new betas come out shortly after the release of developer betas yesterday. They give public beta testers a look at what Apple is planning to do with its mobile devices after iOS 13 launches. That launch will likely take place in the next couple of weeks.

