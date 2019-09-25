Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2020 iPhone Line May Adopt Metal Frame

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of 2020 iPhone design changes. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2020 iPhone Design: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be updating its design for the 2020 iPhone line, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to switch to a metal frame for the 2020 iPhone family. The rumors claim that this will have next year’s iPhone sporting a frame that is similar to what was on the iPhone 4. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Watch Series 5 Teardown: A teardown of the Apple Watch Series 5 reveals the changes made to the device, 9to5Mac notes. This teardown shows that many of the internal components are the same as what are in the Watch Series 4. That’s not much of a surprise since they both share the same design. The battery in the Series 5 is slightly larger, but not enough to matter. The biggest change is the new Always-On display that the Series 5 uses.

iPhone 11 Display: Owners of the iPhone 11, Pro or Pro Max will know if repair shops don’t use authentic displays for repairs, reports AppleInsider. Owners will be able to check this by going to Settings > General > About to see a message that will tell them if the display isn’t genuine. The smartphone will also use notifications to alert users of this change. However, AAPL says that this won’t stop the devices from working.

