Tuesday Apple Rumors: Fix Coming for iOS 13 Keyboard Bug

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a keyboard glitch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Keyboard Bug: Apple is planning to fix an issue with third-party keyboards in iOS 13, reports AppleInsider. The bug allows the third-party keyboards to have full access to the device, even when it isn’t in use. That could present a security issue for users and AAPL is looking to fix it in a future software update. For now, the tech company notes that the problem doesn’t affect its own built-in keyboards. This problem is also present in iPadOS 13.

iOS 13.1 Launch: Users can now download iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1, MacRumors. The tech company has this update out and ready to go just a few short days after iOS 13 came out. This is due to it starting up beta tests for the 13.1 update before the base version of 13 was made available to the public. The update brings in some features that were missing from iOS 13, such as shortcut animations and more.

iPhone 11 Battery: A new test reveals how well iPhone 11 batteries perform, reports BGR. This test put the iPhone 11 variants up against the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The iPhone 11 was the first to die, which is expected due to its smaller battery. However, the iPhone 11 Pro Max battery lasted the longest at eight hours and 32 minutes. The runner up was the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which made it to eight hours and 13 minutes before dying.

