10 Best Eddie Money Songs to Remember the ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Singer

Eddie Money passed away on Friday and InvestorPlace is remembering the musician with a collection of the best Eddie Money songs to listen to.

Source: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com

Eddie Money’s death comes after the singer announced last month that he was dealing with stage 4 esophageal cancer. The disease had also spread to his liver and lymph nodes. He had also been dealing with several other health problems throughout the year.

Here’s the official statement concerning Eddie Money’s passing given to Fox News by his family.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

The Money Family wants Eddie Money to live on forever through his music and that’s something we can help with. Keep scrolling to check out 10 of the best Eddie Money songs from the singer.

Eddie Money — Two Tickets to Paradise

Eddie Money — Shakin’

Eddie Money — Think I’m In Love

Eddie Money — I Wanna Go Back

Eddie Money — Walk On Water

Eddie Money —I’ll Get By

Eddie Money —Fall In Love Again

Eddie Money — We Should Be Sleeping

Eddie Money — The Big Crash

Eddie Money — Take a Little Bit

