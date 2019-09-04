Cerner Layoffs 2019: 16 Things to Know About the CERN Job Cuts

Cerner layoffs are on the way as the company looks to reduce its workforce.

Source: Eyesonmilan / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the layoffs coming for Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN ) employees.

The company is laying off a total of 255 employees in the U.S.

This has the company alerting employees about the layoffs today.

Employees affected by the layoffs will be receiving severance pay.

They also won’t be leaving immediately.

Instead, their last day of work will be Nov. 5, 2019.

The company also notes that it will continue to hire more employees.

It says that these opportunities will be available to current employees.

Cerner also points out that these layoffs are affecting employees of all levels.

This includes some executives that will be part of the layoffs.

Roughly half of the 255 employees being laid off will be from its offices in Kansas City.

Cerner also mentions that it is laying off employees in the U.K. as well.

However, the company doesn’t go into detail about these lay offs.

Instead, it simply says that only a small number of employees are affected.

The company currently employs about 14,000 people in the U.S. and 30,000 people around the world.

The Cerner layoffs are part of the company’s effort to increase its operating margin.

It wants to reach an operating margin of 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Cerner layoffs.

CERN stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.