Cloudflare IPO: 15 Things for Investors to Know

It’s looks like there will be a Cloudflare IPO this week.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the Cloudflare IPO.

Cloudflare is expecting to launch its IPO after markets close today.

This will have its stock start trading when the markets open on Friday.

It will be trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the “NET” stock ticker.

The company is targeting an IPO price range between $12 and $14.

This is up from its previous price range for the Cloudflare IPO, which was $10 to $12.

That means the company could raise as much as $563.5 million from the Cloudflare IPO.

The last private valuation of Cloudflare had the company sitting at $3.25 billion in March.

This has the IPO valuing the company between $3.5 billion and $4.1 billion.

However, it’s also possible that the company may boost its stock price even further when the IPO takes place.

If this happens, then the company could see its valuation after the IPO go even higher than expected.

The company currently has more than 20 million users that its supports with its services.

However, only 75,000 of these are actually paying customers.

The company has seen a significant growth in paying customers in the last few years.

For comparison, Cloudflare only had 35,000 paying customers back in 2016.

However, this doesn’t mean that the growth will keep going, or that it translates to profits for the company.

Investors wanting to know more about the Cloudflare IPO can follow these links.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.