Harvest Moon 2019: 9 Things for Sky Watchers to Know

Harvest Moon 2019 viewing can take place tonight thanks to the upcoming full moon.

Here’s what to know about the Harvest Moon 2019.

Starting off, don’t go into this expecting a big full moon to look at.

The Harvest Moon changes from year to year and this one’s is a actually a Mini Moon.

What that means is that it is the smallest full moon of the year.

This is possible due to the moon not having a perfectly circular orbit around the earth.

It can also result in incredibly large Harvest Moons, also called a Super Moon, like in 2015.

Sky watchers that want to get their best look at the Harvest Moon 2019 will want to keep Sept. 14 at 12:33 a.m. in mind.

This is when the Harvest Moon will be the most full and, weather permitting, give the best look at the moon.

What this also means is that the best time to look at the Harvest Moon for those outside of the Eastern Time zone is actually on Sept. 13.

Either way, moon watchers will be looking at the moon tonight.

