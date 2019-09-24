Jabil Earnings: JBL Stock Jumps 5% on Q4 Beat

Jabil (NYSE: JBL ) earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has JBL stock heading higher on Tuesday. This comes from the manufacturing company’s per-share earnings of 88 cents, which beats out Wall Street’s earnings estimate of 86 cents per share. However, revenue of $6.57 billion for the period did miss analysts’ estimate of $6.61 billion.

Now for some more highlights from the most recent Jabil earnings report.

EPS for the fiscal fourth quarter was up almost 26% YoY from 70 cents.

The company’s revenue for the quarter was up close to 14% from $5.33 billion last year.

Operating income for the quarter was up roughly 23% to $189.75 million from $153.90 million in 2018.

The Jabil earnings report also sees net income climb almost 200% YoY to $53.76 million from a net loss of -$56.61 million.

“I’m thrilled with our FY19 results, highlighted by outstanding operational execution, strong free cash flow generation and double-digit core EPS growth,” says Jabil CEO Mark Mondello. “As expected, our revenue was driven higher by targeted end-markets in the areas of 5G, cloud, energy and healthcare.”

The Jabil earnings report also includes its outlook for the fiscal first quarter of 2020. The company is expecting core earnings per share to range from 82 cents to $1.04 with revenue coming in between $6.65 billion to $7.35 billion. That has its mid per-share earnings matching Wall Street’s estimate of 93 cents. It also has the midpoint of the company’s revenue guidance above analysts’ estimate of $6.85 billion.

JBL stock was up 5.20% as of Tuesday afternoon. The stock is also up 26.50% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.