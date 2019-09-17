WeWork IPO Delayed: 13 Things for Investors to Know

WeWork IPO delayed news is spreading Tuesday as the company pushes back the date.

Here’s what investors need to know about the WeWork IPO being delayed.

WeWork was planning to hold a road show event this week to build up interest in an IPO.

While WeWork doesn’t give the exact reason for the delay, there are a few likely candidates.

Among these is the company’s valuation coming in below it expectations.

The company may seek a valuation of $10 million to $12 million from investors.

It’s private valuation was sitting at $47 billion.

It’s possible that WeWork may use the time until its next IPO to try and drum up more interest from investors.

There was talk that opposition from WeWork investor Softbank (OTCMKTS: SFTBY

(OTCMKTS: However, it doesn’t appear that this is the case.

Instead, there was reportedly a deal in place that would have Softbank converting its warrants to match the WeWork IPO price.

Despite this, it does seem like there are some investors that want the company to hold off on the WeWork IPO.

While a hard date isn’t set yet, the IPO could take place as early as mid-October.

Softbank may be among the investors pushing for the company to not go public until sometime next year.

The plan is for WeWork to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “WE”.

