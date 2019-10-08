Tuesday Apple Rumors: Developers Having Problems Porting Apps with Catalyst

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of issues with porting apps. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Catalyst: It looks like some iOS developers are having trouble using Catalyst to port their apps to Mac, reports MacRumors. The trouble means that these developers aren’t able to get their apps running on macOS Catalina. The idea behind this is that the process is supposed to be as easy as clicking a box. However, it appears that this isn’t the case. This has resulted in some developers having to delay Mac launches for their apps due to the trouble.

Pencil Patent: A new patent may reveal a future upgrade for the Apple Pencil, AppleInsider notes. This patent describes a system where magnetic fields could be used in conjunction with the stylus. This would result in finer controls for the user, as well as haptic feedback. Introducing such a system could allow for better control and finesse when using the Pencil with one of AAPL’s tablets. However, it’s unknown if this feature will ever make it to a future version of the Pencil.

Sleep App: Apple accidentally leaked its own upcoming Sleep app, reports 9to5Mac. Mention of the Sleep app shows up in a screenshot for the Alarms app. This screenshot shows a Watch with the text “Set your bedtime and wake up in the Sleep app.” Rumors have mentioned the Sleep app before, but now we know for sure that AAPL is working on it.

