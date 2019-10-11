Friday Apple Rumors: iOS 13.2 Beta Causing Problems for iPad Pro Owners

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of issues with the newest iOS 13.2 beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: quangmooo / Shutterstock.com

iPad Pro: A recent problem has iPad Pro owners complaining about the second iOS 13.2 beta, reports BGR. The issue here is that the beta will sometimes fail to install during the update process. This can result in the update being applied wrong and making the tablet not work. Some cases have recovery fixing the issue, but other owners are taking their tablets to Apple for repairs. A new update is available that doesn’t contain the bug.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Beta: The first developer beta for Catalina 10.15.1 is now available, 9to5Mac notes. There currently isn’t a version available for public beta testers, but one will likely come out in the next few days. This new beta brings with it some changes seen in the newest iOS 13.2 beta. That includes a collection of new emoji, as well as privacy controls for Siri.

Hong Kong: The trouble in Hong Kong continues and a legislator is calling on Apple for help, reports AppleInsider. Hong Kong IT legislator Charles Mok is asking AAPL to restore the HKMap Live app to the App Store. The app was taken down by the tech company after complaints from Hong Kong authorities. This app allows users to track police movements in real time. It has been used by protesters during their events. Mok calls for the return of the app in an open letter to AAPL CEO Tim Cook.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.