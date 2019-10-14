Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 Will Start at $399

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more iPhone SE 2 news. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone SE 2: More details about the upcoming iPhone SE 2 are leaking, reports 9to5Mac. These details include that the iPhone SE 2 will be an adaptation of the iPhone 8. That means it will be similar to the device in terms of appearance and operation. It will use the newest A13 chip and have 3GB of RAM. There will also be 64GB and 128GB storage options. The starting price for the device will allegedly be $399, and it will launch early in 2020.

Safari Safe Browsing: Apple is coming out to clarify how Safari safe browsing works, AppleInsider notes. The company says that URL information from the mode is not sent to Chinese company Tencent. It also says that the feature only uses Tencent data for smartphones in mainland China. This comes after a report claiming that AAPL was sending U.S. users’ information off to the Chinese company.

TV+ Website: Apple has a new website available that focuses on TV+, reports MacRumors. This new website is for press about its subscription streaming service. That includes updates for the service, as well as details about new movies and shows that are coming out. The launch of this new site comes as AAPL prepares for the service to launch at the start of November. TV+ will cost $4.99 per month and there will be a one-week free trial available.

