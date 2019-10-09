EXFO Earnings: EXFO Stock Down 1% on Q4 EPS Miss

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO ) earnings for the designer and manufacturer of test instruments’ fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has EXFO stock down on Wednesday. This comes from its flat earnings per share on revenue of $70.2 million for the quarter. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for per-share earnings of 4 cents on revenue of $68.67 million during the period.

Now let’s take a closer look at the most recent EXFO earnings report.

Earnings per share for the quarter increases from a negative to flat EPS.

Revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to $69.20 million during the same time last year.

The EXFO earnings report also has net loss coming in at -$227,000 .

This is an 88.83%% improvement from the company’s net loss of -$2.58 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Philippe Morin, CEO of EXFO, has this to say in the EXFO earnings report.

“Based on sound operational discipline, we completed our restructuring plan, bolstered efficiency and maintained our proven innovation capabilities. Overall, I am confident we have assembled the key building blocks to generate long-term growth supported by a highly differentiated offering for fiber, 5G mobility and network virtualization.”

The EXFO earnings report also includes guidance for its fiscal first quarter of 2020. This includes a per-share loss of -1 cents to -5 cents and revenue between $70 million and $75 million. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of 6 cents and $71.94 million for the upcoming quarter.

EXFO stock was down 1.10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock is up 23.49% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.